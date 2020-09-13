2

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BDC (Boys Da Capo) turn blue in concept trailer for 'The Intersection : Belief'

Brand New Music's rookie group Boys Da Capo (BDC) has dropped their concept trailer for first mini-album 'The Intersection: Belief'.

Made up of former 'Produce X 101' contestants Kim Si Hoon, Hong Sung Joon, and Yoon Jung Hwan, Boys Da Capo debuted back in October of 2019 with their self-titled 1st single album, 'Boys Da Capo'. They've just released their first concept trailer which features them playing chess and touching a blue gemstone that starts dyeing their fingers blue.

'The Intersection: Belief' will be released on the 23rd. As you wait, check out the concept trailer above.

