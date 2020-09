Kian84 is back on 'I Live Alone'.





Kian84 had faced criticism due to an allegedly misogynistic scene in his webtoon 'Bokhakwang' and had been on hiatus from the show since 4 weeks ago. MBC today revealed that Kian84 was going to be at the studio recording today, meaning he will be returning to the show. He had also re-started his controversial webtoon recently as well.

