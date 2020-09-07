WEi's Kim Yo Han reprises popular 'Produce X 101' cover of SE7EN's 'Come Back To Me' in special MV

Kim Yo Han has a special treat for fans who supported him through 'Produce X 101'!

On September 7 KST, the OUI Entertainment idol, who is currently preparing to debut through boy group WEi, released a special music video cover of SE7EN's 2008 single "Come Back To Me."

Kim Yo Han originally performed the single as his audition song for last year's 'Produce X 101,' where he charmed both the judges and program viewers by incorporating the original music video's Heely shoe choreography. He ended the program in 1st place, making him the center of the season's project group X1. However, upon the group's untimely disbandment, he returned to OUI Entertainment to begin preparing for redebut. WEi is slated to debut later this year.

Meanwhile, Kim Yo Han made his solo debut on August 25 with the single "No More," produced by Zion.T.

Check out Kim Yo Han's cover video for "Come Back To Me" above!