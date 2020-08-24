April's Yena cast in musical film 'K-School'; to become world's first movie in 8K Ultra High Definition

April's Yena has been cast in a new movie!





According to her agency DSP Media on August 24 KST, she has been chosen for a role in the world's very first 8K Ultra High Definition musical movie 'K-School,' playing a character named Amy.





'K-School' takes place at an elite fashion school where students work hard to achieve their dreams, finding both love and friendship on the way. Amy, Yena's role, is the daughter of a the school's chairman. With her fashion design sense and incredible beauty, she is a celebrity-like figure on campus, nicknamed 'Korea's Paris Hilton.'



Meanwhile, 'K-School' will begin shooting in October and is scheduled for distributed both domestically and internationally in December.