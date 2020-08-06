'2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' reveals 3rd lineup of performers including Stray Kids, The Boyz, (G)I-DLE, and more

The '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' revealed more performers for the upcoming event.



For the third lineup, '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' announced The Boyz, Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, Kim Jae Hwan, Ha Sung Woon, and Kim Woo Seok would be performing. They'll be joining GFriend, ASTRO, VICTON, AB6IX, and IZ*ONE as well as MAMAMOO, Red Velvet, Oh My Girl, TWICE, NCT Dream, and Kang Daniel who were previously announced as performers.



As already reported, the upcoming festival will implement all procedures outlined by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' is set to air through the LG U+ Idol Live app and TikTok on August 13.

