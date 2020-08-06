SHINee's Taemin reveals '2 KIDS' live teaser video

SHINee's Taeminhas dropped his live teaser video for "2 KIDS".



In the live teaser video, Taemin takes a moment to sing his new track live after dancing through the streets in his music video. "2 KIDS" is a moody electronic pop track accompanied by minimal guitar sounds about regretting letting go of a past love, and it's a pre-release track before his third full album 'Never Gonna Dance Again'.



Watch Taemin's "2 KIDS" live teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.