Netizens astonished by something unexpected during the ending scene of this week's 'When I Was Most Beautiful'

Netizens were completely astonished by something totally unexpected during the ending of this week's 'When I Was Most Beautiful', aired on August 20!

MBC's new Wed-Thurs drama series 'When I Was Most Beautiful' is a retro romance series starring Lim Soo Hyang, Ha Suk Jin, and Ji Soo. Lim Soo Hyang plays the role of a high school teacher who is loved by two brothers at the same time - an older brother who is around her age, and a younger brother who is her student.

During the ending scene of 'When I Was Most Beautiful's August 20 episode, Ha Suk Jin invites Lim Soo Hyang out for a drive after work, instead of returning home:

The female lead lives in Seoul and travels to a rural region to teach, and so Ha Suk Jin has been driving her home:

However, the female lead faces a lot of family issues at home, and knowing this, Ha Suk Jin suggests they go for a spontaneous drive:

It's suddenly nighttime:

Lim Soo Hyang falls asleep during the drive:

When she wakes up, Ha Suk Jin isn't there:

He's set up camp on the beach, enjoying a view of the moon:

Lim Soo Hyang joins him and remarks, "That's the biggest moon I've ever seen."

Ha Suk Jin sudden stands up:

Sudden takes his shirt off:

Suddenly goes for a swim:

Swims furiously:

Wow he got far:

Motions for Lim Soo Hyang to join:

Lim Soo Hyang says, "I can't swim!"

Couple suicide..?

Female lead stops and looks up at the moon:

Still ginormous:

Ha Suk Jin suddenly picks Lim Soo Hyang up bridal style:

Look at the moon again:

The end.







Did you catch what netizens were so surprised by? It was the sheer size of that enormous moon!

Shocked viewers were totally thrown off by the giant moon stealing away the spotlight at the end of this episode, and commented, "Wait, is this drama a fantasy genre?", "Is it the end of the world??", "WTF is with that moon kekekekeke, I'm not sure if they're even on earth", "Is this an episode of 'Saturday Night Live'?", "Why is the moon so randomly huge kekekeke, it makes no sense", "That's the biggest moon I've ever seen in my life, that's for sure", "That moon is f***ing huge", "Maybe he's actually a werewolf or something kekekeke", "Maybe the female lead is actually dreaming from the car kekekeke", "Is the moon supposed to represent something really cryptic...", and more!