ITZY talk about foods they like to eat on their days off with 'Harper's Bazaar'

ITZY took part in 'Harper's Bazaar' magazine's popular 'Food Diaries' series, 'What I Eat In A Day'!

Each of the members introduced themselves to 'Harper's Bazaar' viewers individually, then listed out some foods they like to eat on their days off. Starting with breakfast, then moving on to brunch, snacks, and dinner, members like Lia and Ryujin gave some very specific answers, while Yuna and Yeji gave more generic examples of their favorite foods and flavors. 

Watch the full clip above! Whose diet is closest to your personal eating habits?

