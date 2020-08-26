Big Bang's G-Dragon tops 'TMI News' list of idols who drive most expensive cars

Big Bang's G-Dragon has topped 'TMI News' list of idols who drive the most expensive cars.



The August 26th episode of 'TMI News' featured the most expensive cars owned by idol stars, and G-Dragon landed at the top of the list with a Lamborghini that costs 570 million Won ($480,238.62 USD), a Rolls-Royce Phantom that costs 740 million Won ($623,531.10 USD), and a Bentley priced at 390 million Won ($328,617.74 USD). All the Big Bang member's cars amount to a whopping 1.6 billion Won ($1,348,185.84 USD).



As for other stars on the list, at #2 is rapper Yumdda, at #3 is EXO's Chanyeol, at #4 is Shinhwa's Dongwan, and at #5 is Jay Park.



Check out the 'TMI News' segment clips above and below!



