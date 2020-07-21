49

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 13 hours ago

SM Station & Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra's next K-classic collaboration track will be to SHINee Jonghyun's 'End of a Day'

SM Entertainment's 'SM Station' will be partnering up with the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra for their second K-classic collaboration - this time, with the late SHINee member Jonghyun's sentimental ballad "End of a Day".

Set for release this July 24 at 6 PM KST, the orchestral version of Jonghyun's "End of a Day" will be reborn as a beautifully elegant arrangement combining the modern with the classics, incorporating the traditional tune of "Clair de Lune". 

Earlier this month, the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra successfully released their first K-classic collaboration with SM Entertainment - an orchestral version of Red Velvet's "Red Flavor" - garnering attention for the upbeat arrangement. 

Look out for a short teaser to the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra's "End of a Day" later today, on July 22 at 6 PM KST. 

tristanah3,194 pts 12 hours ago 0
12 hours ago

The news makes me happy and crying. Jonghyun's songs are beautiful but also hard to cover vocally bcs his voice is unique and complex so not many singers dare to do this but I'm sure that an orchestral version will be beautiful and healing to listen to.

thekey305 pts 12 hours ago 0
12 hours ago

This is gonna be so beautiful <3

