SM Station & Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra's next K-classic collaboration track will be to SHINee Jonghyun's 'End of a Day'

SM Entertainment's 'SM Station' will be partnering up with the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra for their second K-classic collaboration - this time, with the late SHINee member Jonghyun's sentimental ballad "End of a Day".

Set for release this July 24 at 6 PM KST, the orchestral version of Jonghyun's "End of a Day" will be reborn as a beautifully elegant arrangement combining the modern with the classics, incorporating the traditional tune of "Clair de Lune".

Earlier this month, the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra successfully released their first K-classic collaboration with SM Entertainment - an orchestral version of Red Velvet's "Red Flavor" - garnering attention for the upbeat arrangement.

Look out for a short teaser to the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra's "End of a Day" later today, on July 22 at 6 PM KST.

