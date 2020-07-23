VIXX' Ravi reveals sunny skies in 'Paradise' lyric video

VIXX' Ravi has revealed his lyric teaser video for "Paradise".



The teaser video reveals sunny skies as well as lyrics for the upbeat, romantic track about being in paradise when someone is by your side. "Paradise" is the title song of Ravi's upcoming summer EP, which drops on July 28 KST.



Watch Ravi's "Paradise" lyric teaser video above! Are you excited for his comeback?

