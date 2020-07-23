34

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

ATEEZ's Yunho & Yeosang are hit with golden light in 'Thanxx' version of 'Fever' teaser images

ATEEZ's Yunho and Yeosang are next in teaser images for 'Zero: Fever Part.1'.

After their "Inception" concept teasers, Hongjoong and Seonghwa are hit with golden light in their teasers for "Thanxx". Fans previously voted between "Inception" and "Thanxx" for their 'FEVER' title track, and the final choice will be revealed soon.

Take a look at ATEEZ' latest teasers above and below.

  1. ATEEZ
  2. Yunho
  3. Yeosang
  4. ZERO
mindysue57 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago

Theyre both so stunning. I love the little bow in Yunho's hair

