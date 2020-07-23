ATEEZ's Yunho & Yeosang are hit with golden light in 'Thanxx' version of 'Fever' teaser images

ATEEZ's Yunho and Yeosang are next in teaser images for 'Zero: Fever Part.1'.
After their "Inception" concept teasers, Hongjoong and Seonghwa are hit with golden light in their teasers for "Thanxx". Fans previously voted between "Inception" and "Thanxx" for their 'FEVER' title track, and the final choice will be revealed soon.
Take a look at ATEEZ' latest teasers above and below.
