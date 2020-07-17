AKMU's Chanhyuk says he wants to sign Lee Hi after setting up his own label

AKMU's Chanhyuk revealed he wants to sign Lee Hi as an artist after setting up his own label.



Chanhyuk, who's currently signed to YG Entertainment with his sister Suhyun, featured as a guest on Lee Hi's latest episode of 'HOLO' on her YouTube channel, and she asked him advice on which label to join following her leave from YGE last December. She asked, "Which company should I sign to? This is the official question."



The AKMU member responded, "I think you should wait a little and join my company when I make one," and Lee Hi responded, "He's been telling me that for over 2 years." Chanhyuk added, "I have a dream about Lee Hi's voice... My goal is to get in to the Billboard Charts with her voice. Honestly, I wish you don't make trendy, major music. Even though it means that you could make music out of the trend. That's my thought as a friend of yours."



Fellow guest Jae Ryn then joked, "I think you should join SM Entertainment."



Catch the full episode of 'HOLO' above, and make sure to turn on the English captions.

