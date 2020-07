A Pink's Eunji has revealed a second MV teaser for her comeback.

On July 15 at midnight KST, the A Pink vocalist unveiled her second MV teaser for "AWay". As announced, she will soon release her 4th mini-album, which contains six tracks in total. Just like the album title 'Simple', the concept appears to be muted and minimalist.

Stay tuned for the release! The mini-album will drop later today on July 15 at 6 PM KST.