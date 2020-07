Dream Catcher have revealed an exciting making film preview for their new OST "R.o.S.E Blue", for mobile RPG 'Girl Cafe Gun'!

Fans can listen to a preview of Dream Catcher's "R.o.S.E Blue" above ahead of the full OST's release online, later on July 15 at 6 PM KST. Meanwhile, Dream Catcher will be greeting fans with their first online concert 'Into The Night & Dystopia' this weekend, on July 4 at 11:59 PM KST!