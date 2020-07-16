MONSTA X 'Stand Up' in dance practice video

MONSTA X have revealed their dance practice video for "Stand Up"!



In the dance practice clip, the MONSTA X members are joined by their dancers as they go over the moves for the feel-good track. "Stand Up" is a track on the group's new mini album 'Fantasia X', which featured "Fantasia" as the title song.



In other news, MONSTA X revealed the new schedule for their postponed North American tour '2021 MONSTA X World Tour in US/Canada'.



Watch MONSTA X' "Stand Up" dance practice video above.