Starship Entertainment unveils dates for MONSTA X's rescheduled North American tour

MONSTA X's postponed North American tour will take place next year.

On July 14 KST, Starship Entertainment revealed that the boy group may embark on their North American tour which had been originally scheduled for June-July of 2020. Ticket holders of the tour may enjoy the concert in the spring of next year between April and May 2021. Given that the conditions regarding the coronavirus pandemic improve, MONSTA X is expected to go through with their initial plan of visiting a total of 17 cities across US and Canada.



According to the new plan, the North American tour will begin on April 20 in Washington D.C. and wrap up on May 21 in Los Angeles.

Check out the full statement and schedule below.