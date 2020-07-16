SM Entertainment reportedly registers new logos for artist fan clubs

SM Entertainment has reportedly registered new logos for the fan clubs of label artists.



A netizen discovered the label had registered brand new logos for their artists' fan clubs yesterday and today, and they posted the designs on Nate's community board. Most fans seemed to have a positive reaction. They commented, "I really like the logos," "They look like soccer club league symbols," "I love the EXO one," and more.



Take a look at the fan club logos below, and let us know what you think.







