Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

SM Entertainment reportedly registers new logos for artist fan clubs

AKP STAFF

SM Entertainment has reportedly registered new logos for the fan clubs of label artists. 

A netizen discovered the label had registered brand new logos for their artists' fan clubs yesterday and today, and they posted the designs on Nate's community board. Most fans seemed to have a positive reaction. They commented, "I really like the logos," "They look like soccer club league symbols," "I love the EXO one," and more.

Take a look at the fan club logos below, and let us know what you think.



  1. BoA
  2. EXO
  3. Girls' Generation
  4. NCT
  5. WayV
  6. NCT 127
  7. NCT Dream
  8. Red Velvet
  9. SHINee
  10. Super Junior
  11. TVXQ
3

vanessa-expedita438 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

t looks like a football team brand. I'm ELF and Shawol, but it's true.

1

taeswife06132,733 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

I never new fanclubs became sports teams... Not to be rude or anything, but they really look like logos for sports teams...

