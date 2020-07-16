8

11

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

BLACKPINK win #1 + Performances from July 16th 'M! Countdown'!

AKP STAFF

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists! 


On this week's episode, XRO debuted with "Welcome to My Jungle", TOO made a comeback with "Count 1, 2", 1THE9 came back with "Bad Guy", Gavy NJ returned with "X-Girlfriend", Giant Pink make her comeback with "Burn Out", Jung Se Woon returned with "Say Yes", and GFriend came back with "Apple".

As for the winners, BLACKPINK and Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi were the nominees, but it was BLACKPINK who took the win with "How You Like That". Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Performances also included Mister T, LST, Kim Soo Chan, XRO, Sumin, VERIVERY, Chic&IDLE, Dongkiz I:KAN, J Pink, AB6IX, Golden Child, Lee Jin Hyuk, SF9, and Woodz.

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:


===
DEBUT: XRO

==

COMEBACK: TOO


==

COMEBACK: 1THE9


==

COMEBACK: Gavy NJ


==

COMEBACK: Giant Pink


==

COMEBACK: Jung Se Woon


==

COMEBACK: GFriend


===

Mister T


==

LST


==

Kim Soo Chan


==

Sumin


==

VERIVERY


==

Chic&IDLE


==

Dongkiz I:KAN


==

J Pink


==

AB6IX


==

Golden Child


==

Lee Jin Hyuk


==

SF9


==

Woodz


===

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. M COUNTDOWN
3 1,824 Share 42% Upvoted

0

nickybaenim-1,188 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

-1

kentoy26935 pts 45 minutes ago 1
45 minutes ago

This is their 8th win and our girls deserve the wins, they've been working so hard. Keep the wins coming blinks.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

MONSTA X
MONSTA X 'Stand Up' in dance practice video
15 minutes ago   2   215

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND