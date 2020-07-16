BLACKPINK win #1 + Performances from July 16th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, XRO debuted with "Welcome to My Jungle", TOO made a comeback with "Count 1, 2", 1THE9 came back with "Bad Guy", Gavy NJ returned with "X-Girlfriend", Giant Pink make her comeback with "Burn Out", Jung Se Woon returned with "Say Yes", and GFriend came back with "Apple".



As for the winners, BLACKPINK and Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi were the nominees, but it was BLACKPINK who took the win with "How You Like That". Congratulations to BLACKPINK!



Performances also included Mister T, LST, Kim Soo Chan, XRO, Sumin, VERIVERY, Chic&IDLE, Dongkiz I:KAN, J Pink, AB6IX, Golden Child, Lee Jin Hyuk, SF9, and Woodz.



Watch the performances below!



