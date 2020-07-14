2

Mind U have a night BBQ in 'Summer Night Story' feat. OuiOui & PLUMA preview video

Mind U have dropped a preview video for "Summer Night Story" featuring OuiOui and PLUMA.

The preview video follows a trio as they have a night BBQ and take a few photos next to a camping van. "Summer Night Story" is a groovy pop track with R&B elements about a night when you're curious about a certain someone.

Mind U's "Summer Night Story" drops on July 17 KST. Check out the preview video above!

