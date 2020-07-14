Bolbbalgan4's label updates fans on legal action against malicious commenters

Bolbbalgan4's label Shofar Music updated fans on the legal action they're taking against malicious commenters.



On July 14, Shofar Music stated, "Due to recent malicious and defamatory posts, including baseless rumors, malicious comments, and sexual harassment towards our artist Bolbbalgan4, our artist is suffering from severe emotional injury. Our agency stated earlier that we'd take legal action against malicious comments written about our artist... The investigation is currently underway, and we plan to continue to submit additional evidence as well as file new complaints."



The label also confirmed they are still collecting evidence through monitoring and proof from fans, concluding that there will be no leniency.



In other news, Bolbbalgan4 is currently made up of member Ahn Ji Young following Ji Yoon's leave this past April. The two were recently wrapped up in rumors about a bad relationship.