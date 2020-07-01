1THE9 drop 2nd MV teaser for 'Bad Guy'

2

1THE9 have dropped their music video teaser for "Bad Guy"!

In the MV teaser, the 1THE9 members come across each other against vivid backdrops. "Bad Guy" is the title song of the group's third mini album 'Turn Over', which drops on July 16 KST.

Check out 1THE9's "Bad Guy" MV teaser above, their previous one here, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

