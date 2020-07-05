Korean netizens talk about foreigners firing fireworks at civilians and failing to wear masks on Fourth of July

It has been reported that international denizens in Korea have spent a rather risky Fourth of July weekend.

On July 5 KST, various news outlets reported that foreigners in Busan, presumably members of the US armed forces, celebrated the Fourth of July at Haeundae Beach by firing fireworks without wearing masks. The firework users were caught firing at civilians and towards the high-rise buildings near the beach, causing alarm among domestic citizens.

A civilian witness attested, "There was a huge number of foreigners firing fireworks" and that the sparks could have "easily entered the domestic spaces (through the windows)."



When the police arrived, one G.I. in his twenties was arrested for aiming fireworks at the civilians.

As the fireworks continued to reach as high as the 50th floor, over 70 reports were made by tenants through the night and about 150 officers were dispatched to survey the area. It has also been reported that a large number of firework users were "intoxicated".

Such concerns surrounding the Fourth of July celebrations had begun to proliferate a few days ago, as the public continued to stress the importance of wearing masks.

Furthermore, at Haeundae beach, several Korean social workers made rounds over the weekend to give our free masks to the foreigners, taking initiative to spread the word with picket signs: "Please wear a mask!" and "Keep the distance between people!"

Check out the full clip above.

Korean Netizens commented:

"Why are they doing fireworks for their Independence Day in Korea?"

"They think so lightly of our legal authority that they would act that way. They should be punished in addition to the fine."

"They are we giving them masks? Do we have that much money?"

"If you're not gonna wear masks, then please have fun back in your own country and don't come"

"Haven't they received education regarding the mask and various health regulations?"

"So foolish..."