Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

ATEEZ reveals illustrative teaser for 'Seonghwa's Memory' ahead of comeback

ATEEZ has revealed a special teaser for their comeback.

On July 6 at midnight KST, ATEEZ dropped an illustrative image and a short quote titled 'Seonghwa's Memory'. In this drawing, ATEEZ's Seonghwa as a 2-dimensional character looks back, holding a small silver bracelet. The warm colors from the drawing evoke the sunset, and the accompanying write-up adds an even more nostalgic feel to the concept.

Check out the story below with English translations. According to the comeback scheduler, ATEEZ will continue to reveal more mysterious teasers until the 8th, followed by other sneak peeks. 

ATEEZ's new album 'Zero: Fever Part.1' will be released on July 29 at 6 PM KST.

 

testralia52 pts 10 minutes ago 0
An animated mv would be awesome

