Korean Netizens talk about the coronavirus surge and the upcoming independence day holiday in the United States

Korean netizens are expressing their concerns towards the United States and the upcoming independence day holiday.



The number of new daily confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the U.S. is growing rapidly, showing signs of a resurgence. According to Worldometers, a global statistics website, the number of daily confirmed cases has exceeded 40,000 for the past six consecutive days in the U.S.



The number of confirmed U.S. patients is expected to exceed 40,000 for the seventh consecutive day, recording 46,352 people confirmed on July 1st. The number of newly confirmed patients per day is also expected to reach a record high.



On June 30th, the Washington Post (WP) reported a total of 44,474 new covid19 patients in the U.S. This is the second-highest number of confirmed cases since record-breaking 45,300 confirmed last month on the 26th. In particular, there are growing concerns for the further spread of the virus during the upcoming Independence Day holiday if citizens do not properly distance themselves while traveling and gathering on July 4th.



The state of California ordered their restaurants and bars to be closed for three weeks in major areas such as Los Angeles. While access to beaches will be restricted during the Independence Day holiday weekend. California governor, Gavin Newsom, has advised the cancellation of the major firework scheduled for Independence Day. Also, large fireworks events have already been canceled in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Meanwhile, the city of New York has decided to postpone allowing indoor-dining at restaurants that were originally scheduled for July 6.



The total number of confirmed cases in the U.S. stands at 2.73 million, with 130,000 deaths.



Korean netizens commented:

"Wow, this is crazy"

"I heard Americans aren't required to wear masks...it's only a matter of time for a huge surge."

"Seems like America doesn't care if they get the virus or not..."

"This virus is so persistent...when will this be over?"

"I think America gave up on this Coronavirus...this won't be over unless we find the vaccine."

"Please wear masks...."

"Why in America is wearing a mask a political controversy?"





