BTS' Jimin reacts to a fan telling him that her boyfriend dislikes him

BTS' Jimin has reacted to a fan that wrote him a message during a live streaming session.

On July 5 KST, a community forum discussed the adorable way in which the BTS member responded to a fan saying, "My boyfriend doesn't like you; I can't live without you even though I can live without my boyfriend".

With a slight smirk, Jimin responded, "Hahahaha, don't say that...your boyfriend might come find me..."

👤남자친구가 오빠를 싫어해요 오빠없이 못 살아요 남친없인 살아도

🐥흐하핳 그러지 마세요오〰️ 남자친구가 저 때리러 오겠다...



The fan who captured this incident added, "Oppa, we can how your lips are automatically curling into a smile."

In the hilarious post, a fan also used Jimin's face in that moment to do a 'digital analysis' on his expression. The result was, "24-year-old male college student, happy".

Some netizen comments include:

"Crazy cute lololol"

"I keep replaying the video!"

"Is he telling her to stop or to continue? LOL"

"I can't live without you, Jimin!"

"The way that his lips curl haha"