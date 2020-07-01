Kim Chung Ha's 'PLAY' MV teaser revealed

Kim Chung Ha has finally revealed the teaser for her upcoming "Play" MV.

In the teaser clip, she is seen dancing in the same floral dress that was revealed previously in her prior teasers. There are also snippets of various themed scenes with an upbeat, new age guitar music. The teaser ends with Kim Chung Ha in a bullfighting ring with a different kind of bull, a Lamborghini, as the exotic car manufacturer has a long history with bullfighting and even features a bull on its logo. This teaser is having fans excited for her second pre-release song scheduled to be released on July 6 KST.

Stay tuned for the release of Kim Chung Ha's MV.