Chanyeol sports a mullet in retro '80's style teaser images for EXO-SC's 1st full album, '1 Billion Views'

EXO's official hip-hop unit EXO-SC is ready to achieve a whopping '1 Billion Views' milestone with their comeback!

EXO-SC revealed the first teaser images for '1 Billion Views' on July 2 KST with teaser images of Chanyeol. He sports blonde hair with a mullet and the total vibe of the photos is '80's retro.



Fans can look forward to a slew of teaser content in the following two weeks including a special present, short track MVs to "Nothin" and "On Me", and more, all leading up to EXO-SC's full comeback on July 13.



