Chanyeol sports a mullet in retro '80's style teaser images for EXO-SC's 1st full album, '1 Billion Views'

EXO's official hip-hop unit EXO-SC is ready to achieve a whopping '1 Billion Views' milestone with their comeback!

EXO-SC revealed the first teaser images for '1 Billion Views' on July 2 KST with teaser images of Chanyeol. He sports blonde hair with a mullet and the total vibe of the photos is '80's retro.

Fans can look forward to a slew of teaser content in the following two weeks including a special present, short track MVs to "Nothin" and "On Me", and more, all leading up to EXO-SC's full comeback on July 13.

First of all, how is it possible that Chanyeol keeps getting more handsome every comeback?? He's gorgeous here, like an 80's rocker. Second of all I have no idea what this comeback is but I'm so freaking excited! The set is so Chanyeol too, with his name and his pictures everywhere, the guitars and all the space stuff since Chanyeol is obsessed with space, so I'm guessing Nothin' will be his solo song and it's going to be filled with his personality. Honestly haven't been this excited about an album in a long time and I know it's going to be amazing.

I AM NOT READY!!!!!! Sounds really nice!!!!

