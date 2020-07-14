Hwa Sa is like a protagonist of a tragic film in her second teaser for 'LMM'

Hwa Sa released a second teaser for 'LMM' on July 14 KST.

In the teaser, Hwa Sa appears standing alone wearing a white cotton dress standing against the twilight. The music is a gentle violin instrumental that sounds almost like a tragic melody. Throughout the teaser, Hwa Sa appears alone. At first, she appears in the distance shooting an arrow, while in the next scene she's walking in the field as these arrows fall from the sky.

This teaser is almost like a movie trailer for a tragic film.

Hwa Sa 'LMM' will be released on July 16th, 6 PM KST. Stayed tuned for the release.

