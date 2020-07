Hyoyeon looks fierce in her new teaser images released today.

Posing confidently in a purple background, Hyoyeon shows off her beauty in front of the camera. She wears a fun one-shoulder shirt that has blue stripes and gives off a retro hip-hop vibe.

Hyoyeon will make a comeback with her 4th single 'Dessert' which will be released on July 22 at 6 PM KST



Stayed tuned for more updates.