BoA performs dance medley of her hits from past 20 years

BoA performed a dance medley of her hits from the past 20 years.



The singer was featured as a guest on the July 25th episode of 'Knowing Brothers', and she ran through a medley of everything from "Only One", "ID; Peace B", "Atlantis Princess", "My Name", and "No.1" with 'Knowing Brothers' cast member Kim Young Chul.



When she started her dance medley, Seo Jang Hoon expressed on "Only One", "This is my favorite song of hers." BoA then danced through the hits from her 20-year career.



Check out BoA's dance medley above and her cover performance with Sung Si Kyung here.

