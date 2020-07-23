Netizens excitedly try to guess who will be featured in BLACKPINK's new song

Just yesterday, BLACKPINK dropped a teaser poster of the second pre-release single. In the teaser poster, BLACKPINK had fans and netizens guessing as they alluded to a mystery featured artist.



Since then, fans and netizens alike have been on social media platforms giving their guesses about who it would be. Some fans became Sherlock Holmes as they began to investigate and deduct who the featured artist may be. These netizens discovered that Ariana Grande and her producer both had liked Jennie's Instagram post with the teaser poster.



Fans were excited as they think it will be Ariana Grande when they saw the likes on Jennie's Instagram. Fans began retweeting this discovery and brought excitement to the online community.

BLACKPINK had already done a collab with Lady Gaga for "Sour Candy" earlier this year in May so fans are certain that BLACKPINK would work with Ariana Grande next.



so tommy (ariana’s producer) liked jennie’s post and victoria monet (ariana’s close friend) liked blackpink’s post 🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/GoRvAKOC5g — 𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙖 (@jnkim) July 23, 2020

Netizens commented:

"Oh this is exciting!"

"ARIANA LIKED THIS POST OMGGG IT'S HAPPENING."

"IS IT ARIANA!!???"

"It might just be G-Dragon..."

"Ariana just liked this pic omfg."

"Omg look at the reaction....what will people do if it's not Ariana Grande..."

"I don't think Ariana Grande follows Jennie. Why would she look up that post and like it if she's not featuring?"

"If it is Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK will make it big on the Billboard charts."

"I'm just happy they're coming back with another song this fast."



