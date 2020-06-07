TXT unveils dance practice video for 'Puma'

TXT has released their latest dance practice video!

On June 7 KST, the Big Hit Entertainment group revealed the dance practice video for their latest promoted single "Puma," a track featured on their 2nd mini album 'The Dream Chapter: Eternity.'





In the video, the boys are seen performing in their usual practice room, switching out their usual bright practice clothes for coordinated all-black looks to match the song's dark concept. Through the performance, fans are given a closer look at the song's intricate, storytelling dance, complete with the key choreography that mimics the movement of wild cats.





Meanwhile, the music video for "Puma" was released on June 4.





Check out the dance video above!