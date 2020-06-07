Heize previews both comeback MVs with teaser stills for 'Lyricist' and 'Things Are Going Well'

Heize is gearing up to make a comeback!

On June 7 KST, the singer/songwriter revealed music video stills for both "Lyricist" and "Things Are Going Well," the double title tracks off of her 6th mini album 'Lyricist.'

For "Lyricist," Heize is seen dressed elegantly on an all-white set, while in the boldly red images for "Things Are Going Well," she is tossing items into a massive shredding machine, with piles and piles of shredded ribbons surrounding her. The shredding machine reads: "Sometimes I think I'm cursed."

Meanwhile, 'Lyricist' is set for release on June 10.

Check out the teaser stills below!