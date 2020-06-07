CRAVITY's Allen is playful in concept photos for 'Cloud 9'

CRAVITY has unveiled another member's concept photos for "Cloud 9"!

The group's agency Starship Entertainment released the individual concept photos for rapper Allen through the group's official social media channels on June 7 at a fitting 9:09 PM KST.

In the images, Allen standing in front of a wide and bright blue sky, making a variety of poses for the camera that range in playfulness, showing a much fresher and innocent image that what was scene in the group's debut music video for "Break All The Rules."



Meanwhile, the group will begin promoting "Cloud 9," a song from their debut album 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are,' on June 17.



Check out Allen's concept photos below!



