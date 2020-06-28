7

TOO members are happily 'Running TOOgether' in comeback album trailer!

TOO have released their official comeback trailer.

On June 29 at midnight KST, the n.CH boy group from 'World Klass' survival program released the album trailer for 'Running TOOgether'. Having garnered significant attention from 'Road To Kingdom', TOO are making fans wonder if they are the same boys who delivered charismatic performances with "Rising Sun" and "Hard Carry"! In this summery new concept, TOO members are running together as a soccer team. 

Stay tuned for more teasers to come! TOO's 2nd mini album will be released on July 15 KST.

I'm such a sucker for boy groups doing bright concepts. I was also highly impressed by TOO on Road to Kingdom. I'm looking forward to it.

