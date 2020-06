Lee Jin Hyuk has revealed his second solo comeback teaser.

In this new MV teaser for "Bedlam", the singer holds up a birthday cake, surrounded by a group of friends. But how is he willing to celebrate? As seen in the previous teaser, Lee Jin Hyuk creates chaos by partying up himself inside an office space. Judging by the concept, he wishes to go all out, just like the title "Bedlam".

Stay tuned for the full release on June 30 KST!