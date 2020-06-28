VERIVERY dare to trespass in cinematic MV teaser for 'Thunder'

VERIVERY has revealed the MV teaser for "Thunder".

After releasing individual concept teasers, VERIVERY finally presented the viewers with the official MV teaser. In this clip, the boys dare to trespass a boundary across an off-limit area. Based on the editing, only six of the boys stand behind the barbed fence while the youngest member Kangmin sits separately on a bed. Could the boys be looking for their lost 'maknae'?

Stay tuned for more of this cinematic concept from VERIVERY! Their 4th mini album 'Face You' will drop on July 1 KST.