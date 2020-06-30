Zico drops sweltering MV teaser for 'Summer Hate' feat. Rain

Zico has dropped his music video teaser for "Summer Hate" featuring Rain.
In the MV teaser, the Block B member is surrounded by sweltering heat, and he fries an egg on the hot cement as Rain sits on a motorcycle. "Summer Hate" is the title song of his third solo mini album 'Random Box', which drops on July 1 KST, and it's written and composed by Zico and Poptime.
Check out Zico's "Summer Hate" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
