Music Video
UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk has a digital breakdown in 'Bedlam' MV

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk has dropped a music video for "Bedlam"!

In the MV, Lee Jin Hyuk runs out of his office and into a digital breakdown. "Bedlam" is the title song of the UP10TION member's mini album 'Splash!', and it's about wanting to make a mess and just let go of your stress.

Watch Lee Jin Hyuk's "Bedlam" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. UP10TION
  2. Lee Jin Hyuk
  3. BEDLAM
thealigirl84,541 pts 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

i like Bedlam but i think Sweet Rain should have been the title track. it would have showed a new side of Jinhyuk

quark123956,577 pts 23 hours ago 0
23 hours ago

Damn this is a bop! I didn't have any expectations going in, but I'm impressed. It's catchy af.

