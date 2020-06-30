UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk has a digital breakdown in 'Bedlam' MV

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk has dropped a music video for "Bedlam"!



In the MV, Lee Jin Hyuk runs out of his office and into a digital breakdown. "Bedlam" is the title song of the UP10TION member's mini album 'Splash!', and it's about wanting to make a mess and just let go of your stress.



Watch Lee Jin Hyuk's "Bedlam" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.