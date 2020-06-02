MONSTA X receive their first #1 trophy with 'Fantasia' on this week's 'The Show'

MONSTA X have taken home their first #1 trophy after coming back with "Fantasia" last week, on the June 2 broadcast of SBS MTV's 'The Show'!

During this broadcast, the first place nominees for the #1 trophy included MONSTA X with "Fantasia", TOMORROW x TOGETHER with "Can't You See Me?", and Park Ji Hoon with "Wing". Ultimately, the winner was declared as MONSTA X!

Catch MONSTA X's winning speech after their first "Fantasia" win, as well as their unique encore performance dedicated to fans, above!