Watch Kim Soo Hyun & Seo Ye Ji repeat a series of abnormal encounters in new 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay' teaser

tvN's upcoming Sat-Sun drama series 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay' has released teaser #3 for its upcoming premiere, giving away juicy glimpses of Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji's many abnormal encounters!

tvN's 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay' revolves around a dark and cynical children's book author Go Moon Young (Seo Ye Ji) and a mental hospital caretaker Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun) and their journey toward facing their inner struggles. In the drama's latest teaser above, the popular children's book author Go Moon Young flaunts a gaudy outer appearance and a cynical smile, while Moon Kang Tae does his best not to stand out and keep his gaze downcast.

Will you be watching 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay' when it premieres on June 20 at 9 PM KST?