IZ*ONE's Jang Won Young makes headlines with her incredible body proportions

Jang Won Young is making headlines with her incredible height and proportions.

On June 28 KST, IZ*ONE's Jang Won Young took to the group's official Instagram and posted several photos after their win on 'Inkigayo'. Shortly afterwards, news outlets covered the girl group members' photos for their headlines, which left netizens in awe!

With her 171cm height and amazing body proportions, Jang Won Young in the photos stands tall in her high-heeled boots. Moreover, Netizens cannot seem to believe that she is only 16 years old.

Some comments include: "She's born with it...wow", "Can't believe she will still be in her twenties after 10 years lol", "Young and pretty...I'm jealous.", "So pretty..she's like a doll", "She's pretty so we focus on her visuals but let's not forget her talents as well as a young idol~", "I wonder if her visuals will change as she matures?", "so cute, top visuals"

What do you think of Jang Won Young's style in the photos?