Ha Sung Woon is getting closer to making his latest solo comeback!

On June 1 KST, the idol unveiled the highlight medley for his 3rd solo mini album 'Twilight Zone,' featuring title track "Get Ready" and five other new songs. The album comes 11 months after the release of his previous album 'BXXX,' which was released in July 2019.

Meanwhile, 'Twilight Zone' is set for release on June 8.

Check out the highlight medley above!