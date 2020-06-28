CRAVITY boast heavenly visuals in angel version of 'Cloud 9' dance practice video

CRAVITY has unveiled a new treat for fans!

On June 28 KST, the Starship Entertainment rookie group released an 'angel version' dance practice video for "Cloud 9," a track they are currently promoting off of their debut album 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are.'

Like the title of the video implies, the dance practice plays with the concept of the song by having all the members dress as angels, complete with feathery halos and wings. In the video, the boys are seen having fun with the song's original stage choreography, full of smiles as they interact with each other and throw in the occasional humorous ad-lib.

Meanwhile, the music video for "Cloud 9" was released on June 17 and has currently surpassed 11 million YouTube views.

Check out the 'angel version' of "Cloud 9" above!