Penomeco announces his departure from agency Million Market

Penomeco has left his agency after four years.



The rapper announced the news through his personal Instagram on June 28 KST, writing:



"Hello, this is Penomeco.



At the end of June 28, I will be leaving Million Market, whom I was previously attached to, and will continue with new activities.

⠀

I want to say thank to you the Million Market family members who have given strength to me for the past four years, and I will always be supporting the path of Million Market.

⠀

Thank you to the fans who have always supported and taken care of me, and in the future, I will be finding you again with good music-related news. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Penomeco is well known as a member of the six-member 'Fanxy Child' crew, alongside Dean, Zico, Crush, Stay Tuned, and Millic.

