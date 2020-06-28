6

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Penomeco announces his departure from agency Million Market

AKP STAFF

Penomeco has left his agency after four years.

The rapper announced the news through his personal Instagram on June 28 KST, writing:

"Hello, this is Penomeco.

At the end of June 28, I will be leaving Million Market, whom I was previously attached to, and will continue with new activities. 

I want to say thank to you the Million Market family members who have given strength to me for the past four years, and I will always be supporting the path of Million Market.

Thank you to the fans who have always supported and taken care of me, and in the future, I will be finding you again with good music-related news. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Penomeco is well known as a member of the six-member 'Fanxy Child' crew, alongside Dean, Zico, Crush, Stay Tuned, and Millic.

Check out Penomeco's Instagram post below!

