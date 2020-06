BTS and 'Hyundai' will be celebrating World Environment Day later this week on June 5 with a special project!

From the brief teaser film above and each of the members' stunning still cuts released below, it seems that the upcoming BTS x 'Hyundai' project #PositiveEnergy may feature a special song and MV!

Stay tune for BTS x 'Hyunday's full #PositiveEnergy reveal!