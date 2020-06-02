Lee Seung Gi confirmed as male lead of new tvN action/thriller drama 'Mouse'

Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi has been confirmed as the male lead of a new action/thriller drama coming to tvN, 'Mouse'.

In the drama, Lee Seung Gi will play the role of a justice-seeking rookie police officer named Jung Ba Reum. The story follows Jung Ba Reum as he comes face to face with a crazed psychopath serial killer whose ruthless murders have thrown the entire nation into chaos. Then, after surviving his encounter with this psychopath, Jung Ba Reum's life begins to change completely.

Get ready for some brain mysteries when tvN's 'Mouse' premieres next year, in early 2021!

