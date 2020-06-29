WOODZ (X1's Jo Seung Youn) duels with an alter-ego in MV for 'Love Me Better'

10

WOODZ has officially made his return!

On June 29 KST, the Yuehwa Entertainment solo artist released his latest album 'EQUAL,' featuring title track "Love Me Harder." The album's title refers to a co-existence between his two different identities - both as WOODZ and Jo Seung Youn.

The music video for "Love Me Harder" humorously plays with the alter-ego theme, with one side of WOODZ being an everyday guy, while his Joker-like alter-ego amuses himself by pulling pranks and watching everything from the sidelines.


Meanwhile, 'EQUAL' is WOODZ's first activities since the disbandment of 'Produce X 101' project group X1, where he was previously active as a member.

Check out the music vide for "Love Me Harder" above!

