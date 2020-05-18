14

TXT returns to reality in emotional MV for comeback single 'Can't You See Me?'

TXT has officially made their comeback!

On May 18 KST, the Big Hit Entertainment group released their 2nd mini album 'Dream Chapter: Eternity,' the third in their 'Dream Chapter' series, featuring the title track "Can't You See Me?". 

"Can't You See Me?" has the members having to adjust to reality after creating magical moments with one another. The trendy pop track has a unique sound with a delicate charm that contrasts with the lyrics' emotions.

Meanwhile, TXT will be commemorating the release of 'Dream Chapter: Eternity' with an Mnet comeback show, which will begin an hour after the album's release at 7 PM KST.

Check out the music video for "Can't You See Me?" above!

Kirsty_Louise12,132 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

I have been really looking forward to this comeback and TXT didnt disappoint! The chorus in particular is really catchy, I can see myself listening to this song on repeat.


Yeonjun looks incredible too like damn...

crystalball34 pts 32 minutes ago 4
32 minutes ago

Holy shit, this sounds EXACTLY like a BTS song. I wonder what its like to watch yourself being replaced while you're still active as a group? They deadass recruited and trained a group of younger better looking and actually vocally talented boys to take over singing BTS's songs

